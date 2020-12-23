This season, Watford have failed to reach the firepower they had when they were last in the Championship.

Over the course of the season, Fernando Forestieri, Troy Deeney, Matej Vydra and Odion Ighalo all played a huge part in gaining The Hornets promotion for the first time since 2006. Whilst the first two are still under the management of the Pozzo family, with Forestieri at Udinese and Troy Deeney still captain of Watford, Matej Vydra and Odion Ighalo are both playing in the Premier League – but they are available to sign in January.

Nigeria international striker, Odion Ighalo, ended 2015 as the all-time goal-scorer in England, as his form throughout the year proved to be pivotal in achieving both promotion to the Premier League and survival in the top flight.

Ending on a total of 30 goals for the year, Odion Ighalo became a club icon, even after dramatically falling off following that year. Ighalo has shown several moments of his past-self though, as he finally achieved his dream move to Manchester United, taking a pay-cut from China to achieve the move.

With Watford’s woes in front of goal and the 31-year-old’s loan spell set to end on the 31st of January, Ighalo is a viable option who would prove to be a valuable asset on his return to Vicarage Road.

Another excellent option who will be available to leave after a disappointing spell at Burnley is Matej Vydra. A deadly striker in The Championship, having two excellent seasons with Watford and one excellent season with Derby in the second tier of English football, Vydra could be the answer to The Hornets problems in front of goals.

It seems as though Watford fans themselves agree with this opinion, as many have taken to social media to discuss their desire to bring the Czech Republic international back to Hertfordshire.

Here is what they had to say:

Easily. Being wasted at Burnley and loves this league https://t.co/8qWpHfr78Y — Neal Sheehan (@neal_sheehan6) December 23, 2020

yes, in an instant. He is not premier league standard, but with the right coaching can again set the championship alight https://t.co/daaGBhPy3h — Stan (@expertfocus_) December 23, 2020