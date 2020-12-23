Last night it emerged via website 90Min that Leeds United were said to be considering a move for Wolves flyer Adama Traore as they looked to pack an arsenal of exciting talent even more.

However, as with much that will appear between now and January 31, all that is seen might not be as it appears. That’s how the situation with former Middlesbrough flier Traore would appear according to the following tweet from the Mirror’s David Anderson:

From what I’m hearing out of Leeds, it is highly unlikely they will sign anyone. Marcelo Bielsa does not like the January transfer window and only does business then to plug a hole in his squad like he did with Casilla two years ago. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) December 23, 2020

Traore – made in Wolves but formed on Teesside

Spanish flyer Traore ripped it up in the Premier League last season for Wolves. He featured in 37 games for Wolves last season – the five-cap Spain international scored four goals and added nine assists.

However, that explosiveness and power was first seen for Middlesbrough and at The Riverside albeit in fits and starts. He was at Boro for two seasons , making 71 appearances for the Teessiders – scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

Wolves saw his explosive potential and moved in with an £18m bid – activating his release clause in doing so. After that, it was academic and the exciting, if a little flawed flyer, ended up trading the north east for the Black Country.

Traore came due to a ‘special relationship’

This ‘special relationship’ centred around one person – Victor Orta. It was Spaniard Orta who saw the promise in Traore and brought him to Teesside in the first place. Orta is now in charge in a similar capacity at Elland Road.

However, it doesn’t appear that it will be a ‘special relationship’ that will be needed: