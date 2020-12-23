Bradford City beat Grimsby Town on the pitch last night, emerging 2-1 victors at Blundell Park thanks to outstanding goals from Lee Novak and Levi Sutton.

However, it was a result that Mariners fans put to the back of their minds as more pressing matters rose this morning – Ian Holloway walking away from the club.

Now, with both League Two strugglers looking for new men to guide them over the rest of the 2020/21 League Two campaign, they could be about to do battle again – this time in the boardroom.

Grimsby vs Bradford v2.0 – boardroom battle

Holloway’s hasty departure from Blundell Park leaves Grimsby in more than a little hole. They have precious little time before the January window opens to gird their loins and get themselves sorted.

Bringing someone in on a permanent basis before January will be a priority for both sides but even more so for the Mariners. At least Bradford City are a long way down that path already and have had discussions with interested parties.

It is in the boardrooms where Grimsby Town and Bradford City could be fighting their next battle and it could feature one man – Paul Hurst.

Hurst at the double – battlelines drawn

Paul Hurst is considered, by some sites at least, as leading the race for the vacant permanent position at Valley Parade. Over recent days, he’s widened the gap between himself and the chasing pack at his heels.

He is a choice that many Bradford City fans would endorse to take over from caretaker duo Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars. The latter pairing have guided the Bantams to an unbeaten three-match streak, including last night’s victory over the Mariners on their own turf.

However, Hurst features highly on the list of candidates being linked to the vacancy at Blundell Park. Not only that, Hurst also has previous with Grimsby.

Hurst managed Grimsby between March 2011 and October 2016; a spell that was 268 games in span and mainly consisted of time in the National League (229 games – W111, D64, L54). This sort of link has a degree of cachet behind it.

Over-the-line vs battleline

It likely won’t matter, Bradford City are too far down the line with Paul Hurst for any possible late interest from Grimsby Town to affect a subsequent appointment.

Yet, it might be doubt lingering at teh back of some Bradford City fans’ minds…’What if…?’

Where would it be better for Paul Hurst to go for his next managerial job?