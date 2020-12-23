Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed Scottish giants Rangers have watched attacker Siriki Dembele.

Siriki Dembele’s performances for Peterborough United have seen him heavily linked with a move away from London Road.

Dembele has been a star performer for the Posh in 2020 and now, reports of fresh interest in his services have emerged.

Attracting Scottish attention

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Barry Fry has revealed Rangers have watched Dembele twice so far this season.

Not only that, but the Scottish national team have been in attendance to keep an eye on the Posh star. Speaking on the interest in Dembele, Fry said:

“Rangers have watched Siriki twice as have the Scottish national side. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce watched him at Crewe when he didn’t play well.

“There will always be interest in players like Siriki, but we don’t have to sell him. We have him for another 18 months and we’d rather he stayed until the summer when we can reassess his situation.”

Championship clubs also keen

QPR and Brentford are the most recent sides linked with the 24-year-old. Nottingham Forest have also been said keen on the Peterborough attacker.



QPR and Brentford are the most recent sides linked with the 24-year-old. Nottingham Forest have also been said keen on the Peterborough attacker.

Dembele’s season so far

In 17 games across all competitions, Dembele – who can play out on the wing as well as a centre forward – has scored five goals and laid on five assists.

He caught the eye in the second half of last season too. Posh’s number 10 scored four times and provided seven assists in the final nine games of the League One campaign.

