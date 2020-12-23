Sunderland are to be handed a non-repayable £2.7million bailout by the English Football League, reports The Sun.

Sunderland along with Porsmouth and Ipswich Town have been handed EFL bailouts, and according to The Sun, the money will be given as a ‘gift’.

The money has been handed down by the Premier League and will be ‘split according to losses’.

These ‘big three’ have taken seven-figure sums. A rumoured ‘pot’ of £11.8million is to be handed out amongst League One competitors, with £375,000 being the original amount set to be given to each club.

Teams in League Two will have £3.8million to distribute among its teams.

The Sun goes on to report how the ‘formula’ is calculated on lost revenue based on four factors: refunded season tickets, season tickets that are still ‘due’, gate receipts and hospitality refunds for the previous campaign, and this current one.

Sunderland are in-line for a £2.7million windfall.

Lee Johnson’s new side have been dealt an untimely blow with three of their fixtures having been postponed last week.

It means the Black Cats have two games in hand on the majority of teams in League One, going into Christmas in 11th-place of the table – four points off the top-six.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to Accrington Stanley on the 29th of this month.

The money is obviously a massive result for Sunderland – in the midst of a takeover as well, the money is a timely boost in time for next month’s transfer window.

Whether or not the club will be using the cash in the market remains to be seen though.