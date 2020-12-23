Northampton Town will open contract talks with both Alan Sheehan and Ricky Holmes, reports The Northampton Chronicle.

The duo joined on short-term deals last summer, lasting until next month.

Playing on an appearances-based deal, manager Keith Curle wants to tie both players down to longer-term contracts ‘in the coming week’.

Sheehan, 34, joined on a free in the summer after his Lincoln City release. Formerly of the likes of Notts County, Bradford City, Peterborough United and Luton Town, the Irishman began his professional career with Leeds United.

He made just two league appearances for the club though, having enjoyed a prolonged Football League career since.

Having since made seven League One appearances for Town, he’s impressed enough to be touted for a new deal.

Holmes, 33, also joined agent in the summer.

The Englishman has played for Barnet, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield United and last season Oxford United, before joining for a second stint with Northampton.

This season, the forward has featured eight times in League One, scoring once.

It’s been a difficult season for Northampton Town who currently sit in 21st-place of the table – they’ve taken 18 points from their opening 19 games of the season.

They’re facing an untimely relegation into League Two and so Curle might be a busy man next month, with the January transfer window set to open on the 4th.

Next up for Northampton is the visit of 13th-place Gillingham on the 29th of this month.