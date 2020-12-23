Swansea City should make a loan move for Southampton striker Michael Obafemi to fill the gap left by former loan striker Rhian Brewster.

Swansea City are in the hunt for the automatic promotion spots. Steve Cooper’s side sit in 3rd place, two behind 2nd placed AFC Bournemouth.

The January transfer window is just around the corner and the Swans appear to be in the market for a new striker.

With this taken into account, Cooper should look to bring in Southampton’s Michael Obafemi on loan to fill the gap left by former loan star Rhian Brewster.

In need of game time

So far this season, Michael Obafemi has played in just one Premier League game. Even with star striker Danny Ings out, the 20-year-old has remained on the outskirts of Ralph Hassenhutl’s first-team.

A loan move to the Championship could see Obafemi further his development with consistent game time under Cooper, who has built a strong reputation for working well with young talents.

Premier League pedigree

Obafemi, rated at just over £4m on Transfermarkt, has experience of top-tier football.

The Republic of Ireland international has played 35 senior games for the Saints. In the process, he has found the back of the net five times and laid on four assists.

He broke into the senior side thanks to his prolific form in their youth set-up.

Other transfer targets

Two other strikers have emerged on the Swans’ radar recently. Danish hotshot Kasper Junker is said to be one of the strikers being watched by Swansea.

The club are also said to have seen a bid rejected for League Two star Max Watters, who has been in scintillating form for Crawley Town.

Over to you…

Swansea City fans, do you think Obafemi could emulate the form shown by Brewster last season? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Could Obafemi be Swansea City's new Brewster?