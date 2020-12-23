Speaking to Chronicle Live, former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges has revealed he has applied to become manager of the Black Cats’ Under-18s side.

Sunderland have been without an Under-18s manager since Paul Bryson’s departure in September this year.

Now, it has emerged that former Black Cat Michael Bridges has expressed his desire to take up the vacant role.

Too good to turn down

Bridges made the revelation when speaking to Chronicle Live. The now-retired striker said that he worked with some of the club’s younger players during lockdown, adding that the opportunity is too good to turn down.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I know Elliot Dickman [Under-23s head coach] and I played with him. I thought it was an opportunity to get a head coach role and help out with the reserves as well.

“Going back to a club you’ve had many memories and the chance to pass the knowledge on to the youngsters, you’re not going to turn that down.”

Bridges went on to add that with the training ground being closed and changes with the club hierarchy, he is yet to hear back from Sunderland.

Bridges’ post-playing career

Since retiring, Bridges has collected his coaching badges and spent time working under Jack Ross in 2018.

He spent time as assistant manager of Australian side Newcastle Jets, who he played for at the tail end of his career.

Playing days

Bridges came through Sunderland’s academy before linking up with Leeds United in 1999. He remained with the Whites for five years, eventually leaving on a free transfer in 2004.

Over the course of his career, he also played for Bolton Wanderers, Carlisle United, Hull City, MK Dons and the earlier mentioned Newcastle Jets.

