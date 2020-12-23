The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Plymouth Argyle have “been keen” on former Liverpool and Luton Town defender Lloyd Jones.

Northampton. Close to a deal for centre half Lloyd Jones. Free agent. Plymouth also been keen on taking him back to his first club. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 22, 2020

In the summer, Luton Town opted against extending the contract of former Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones.

Since then, Jones has been on the lookout for a new club. In recent days, developments have emerged regarding the 25-year-old’s situation, with League One clubs looking to secure his signature.

Deal agreed

As covered here on The72, Jones is said to have agreed a deal to return to loan club Northampton Town on a permanent basis.

However, it has been claimed that another of his former clubs has also been interested in bringing him back.

Plymouth Argyle interest

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has said that the Pilgrims have “been keen” on bringing Jones back to Home Park.

Jones started out in Plymouth’s youth academy and returned for a stint on loan in January 2019. However, with a move to Northampton reportedly agreed, it seems Jones won’t be returning to the South West.

Jones’ career so far

After joining Liverpool, Jones featured heavily for their Under-23s, also picking up senior experience out on loan.

He spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Swindon Town before joining Luton Town in January 2018.

With the Hatters, Jones played 14 times across all competitions.

