Outspoken and not one to suffer fools gladly, Ian Holloway will always be known for his irascible nature and blunt persona. For Grimsby Town fans, he will be known as the manager who quit before Christmas.

His last game in charge saw the Mariners beaten at home by Bradford City last night. The 2-1 loss saw his charges slip down to 20th place in the league table. This morning saw Holloway fall on his sword and walk away from Blundell Park.

Holloway walks out on Grimsby Town – fans critical

Holloway deciding that he’d had enough meant that his only option was to walk. Managers in-the-know often do this before they are pushed from above to do so.

The table doesn’t lie, Grimsby are definitely deep in it when looking at the bottom end of the league table. They are 20th and the only saving grace is that they are six points and goals clear of the bottom two.

Still, the timing of Holloway’s decision to walk away has left a sour taste in the mouths of many Grimsby fans who have been very quick to air their grievances.

Holloway walks but is very quick to point a finger

The following series of tweets from walk-away Holloway indicate perfectly where he thinks that blame needs to be directed:

To all the fans, It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation as manager of Grimsby Town Football Club. — Ian Holloway (@IanOllie7) December 23, 2020

As I said recently, I intend to be fully honest with you, the supporters. Contact was made by the new owners to me on several occasions before the takeover, which I felt was inappropriate, and told them as such. This is the key factor in my decision. — Ian Holloway (@IanOllie7) December 23, 2020

This is a club that, if everybody has its best interests at heart, can progress onwards and upwards. That is their challenge. That is their honour. I sincerely wish them all the best going forward and I implore them to communicate regularly and openly with the fans. — Ian Holloway (@IanOllie7) December 23, 2020

I wish you every bit of success. The fans deserve it. God bless. — Ian Holloway (@IanOllie7) December 23, 2020

Next steps for Grimsby Town

First up will be the hunt for a new man to take charge of the Mariners after Holloway’s departure. That search will have already begun and there are certain names rising to the surface – it is something covered by The72 here.

Grimsby Town will ideally want their new man in place before the January window; that is, if the Mariners have money to spend.



Even if they have no funds, they will want someone in who can begin to forge their identity on a team with a very simple guiding brief: keep us in League Two.

Is Ian Holloway right or wrong to open up a can of worms like this?