As per a report from the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are among the sides keen on Inter Miami star Lewis Morgan.

Former Sunderland and Celtic man Lewis Morgan has emerged as a key player for Inter Miami since joining in January this year.

Now, aheadof the January transfer window, Morgan is being linked with a move back to England.

Premier League and Championship interest

As per the Daily Mail, Premier League side Sheffield United are among those keen on the winger.

Morgan is also subject of Championship interest, with second-tier pair Nottingham Forest and Reading both credited with interest. Scouts from the City Ground are said to have been keeping an eye on Morgan.

Morgan’s 2020

Since joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami in January, the 24-year-old has been in impressive form.

Over the course of the year, the £3m-rated Morgan has notched up 24 appearances across all competitions. In the process, he has found the back of the net on five occasions and provided another five assists.

In need of inspiration…

After a poor first half of the Championship season, Forest will be hoping to bring in some new faces in January to inspire them to a better second half.

Morgan’s career so far

The wide midfielder came through St Mirren’s youth academy and became a fixture in their senior side. He scored 29 goals and laid on 23 assists in 118 games, earning a move to Celtic.

Morgan featured 31 times for the Bhoys, spending a stint on loan with Sunderland in the 2018/19 season.

Over to you…

