Cloth cap-wearing character and outspoken TV pundit Ian Holloway has proven himself to be a more-than-capable football manager. Not at Grimsby Town, though.

After less than 12 months in charge, Holloway has walked away from the North East Lincolnshire side citing “inappropriate” contact with new, incoming owners as the “key factor” in his decision to walk.

Holloway’s reign, record and last match

57-year-old Holloway was in charge at Grimsby from 31 December 2019 and completed 38 games as the Mariners boss. These 38 games saw him return 13 wins, 7 draws and 18 losses for an average of 1.21 points-per-match. He used 50 players during his time at Blundell Park.

Last night saw his Grimsby charges go down 2-1 to fellow strugglers Bradford City – beaten by two cracking first-half strikes from Lee Novak and Levi Sutton. Whilst this hasn’t been the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of him leaving, the slide of results will have prompted his thinking to a degree.

Holloway walks and Grimsby fans are livid

With it being so close to the 25th December, Holloway walking out on the Cleethorpes-based side has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many fans.

In walking out so close to Christmas, it doesn’t leave Grimsby that much time to source his replacement.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter from angry Mariners supporters.

