Cloth cap-wearing character and outspoken TV pundit Ian Holloway has proven himself to be a more-than-capable football manager. Not at Grimsby Town, though.

After less than 12 months in charge, Holloway has walked away from the North East Lincolnshire side citing “inappropriate” contact with new, incoming owners as the “key factor” in his decision to walk.

Holloway’s reign, record and last match

57-year-old Holloway was in charge at Grimsby from 31 December 2019 and completed 38 games as the Mariners boss. These 38 games saw him return 13 wins, 7 draws and 18 losses for an average of 1.21 points-per-match. He used 50 players during his time at Blundell Park.

Last night saw his Grimsby charges go down 2-1 to fellow strugglers Bradford City – beaten by two cracking first-half strikes from Lee Novak and Levi Sutton. Whilst this hasn’t been the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of him leaving, the slide of results will have prompted his thinking to a degree.

Holloway walks and Grimsby fans are livid

With it being so close to the 25th December, Holloway walking out on the Cleethorpes-based side has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many fans.

In walking out so close to Christmas, it doesn’t leave Grimsby that much time to source his replacement.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter from angry Mariners supporters.

Holloway brought the box office but his signings and results have been terrible, if Slade or Jolley was in this position they’d have been sacked ages ago. A good man but his reputation hid a multitude of sins #gtfc — Dan (@Dan_Mariner) December 23, 2020

So Ian Holloway has quit Grimsby Town and I really thought he was a fighter, a come what may battler but sadly he's done a runner. I never gave up believing in him, time to reset the Club starting at the top. Feel for the die hard ardent supporters, fight on! @#GTFC #UTM — peter bruce🐟 (@peterbruce) December 23, 2020

Backed Holloway, wanted him to have january to sort us out and sort his recruitment out. By leaving this close to january he really has given the club and a potential new manager very little chance. Lost alot of respect for him here,was days ago he was ready for the fight ! #gtfc — Matt Martin (@gtfcmatt) December 23, 2020

Ian Holloway has gone right down in my estimation today. Thought he was a man with integrity albeit with slightly dubious character judgement.

He's actually a bottle job who's left us in the lurch and lied to us less than a week ago.#GTFC — Matt Barker 🏴‍☠️ (@MattBarker91) December 23, 2020

Am I the only one who’s not bother Holloway’s gone? Holloway’s out and Fenty’s going! I’m pretty damn happy with that! IH has sounded like a beat man all season, blaming covid. Every club has had to deal with covid! No more rude interviews with JT. #GTFC — Tom Broadley 🏴‍☠️ (@tmbroadley) December 23, 2020

What an absolute cop out by Holloway.. so much for “not leaving until asked” clearly not the manager any of us thought he is.. the only one silver lining to this is the “new owners” part.. #GTFC #FentyOut #SackTheBoard — adam king 🏴‍☠️ (@adam_king91) December 23, 2020

You came, sold us a dream (will never forget Mansfield away in January), and have now taken the easy way out, leaving us in a dangerous position. Thought Holloway was a fighter. Very disappointing. Concerns over owners cannot disguise awful choices in transfer market. #gtfc https://t.co/wo2qCVQflU — Erik Green (@Erik_Green8) December 23, 2020

Holloway has been disastrous since the summer and the club was heading back to the conference. Did anyone really think he was going to turn it all around in January? No, it’s not too soon #GTFC — Rich Mills (@richymills) December 23, 2020

Will Grimsby Town suffer due to Holloway's last-minute walking away?