Ian Holloway has quit as manager of Grimsby Town, as covered by The72. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Paul Hurst



Could he return to Blundell Park? The 46-year-old managed the Mariners from 2013 to 2016 and guided them to promotion back to the Football League. He could see their new vacancy as an opportunity to get back into the dugout.

Sol Campbell

The ex-Arsenal and England defender is looking for his next job in the Football League having parted company with Southend United at the end of last season. He managed in League Two two seasons ago and kept Macclesfield Town up against the odds.

Graham Alexander

He was sacked by fellow fourth tier side Salford City last month and is currently available for a possible swift return to management. The former Premier League player has also managed Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United in the past.

Simon Grayson

The experienced boss could be in the frame for the Grimsby job. He has been with the likes of Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City in the past. Grayson may have to drop into League Two for his next opportunity and is an option for the Mariners as they hunt for a new boss.

Sam Ricketts

Shrewsbury Town sacked him last month after a poor start to the campaign and he will be weighing up his next move. The ex-Wrexham boss played for Hull City and Bolton Wanderers in his playing days.

Sad to see Holloway go, GTFC fans?