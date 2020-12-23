Bradford City and Barrow FC are both sides finding it hard to drag themselves away from the bottom of League Two – the table doesn’t lie.

Likewise, both outfits are effectively ‘managerless’ in that they have no permanent man in charge and are both looking to appoint.

Both clubs are thought to be on the point of agreeing who their new man through the door will be.

Bradford City manager hunt – recap and update

The Bantams are in the hunt for a new man at the helm after growing impatient at the failings of Stuart McCall. His sacking after the 3-1 loss to Oldham Athletic gave an opportunity to Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars to prove their worth,

Trueman and Sellars have galvanised the Bantams and are undefeated in their three games in interim charge (two wins – one draw). They have stopped the rot and got City moving forward.

A new face is likely to be appointed this week at some point, or definitely before the January window opens. After names such as Sol Campbell and Ryan Lowe were mentioned, the considered name has changed.

Currently leading the pack is ex-Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe boss Paul Hurst who was sacked by The Iron in January this year. Appointing Hurst would give City that experience needed to clamber further up the table.

Barrow FC manager hunt – recap and update

Ian Evatt had Barrow promoted from the National League on the back of some breath-taking football. It was fast and fluid; dynamic and not static. However, it wasn’t as fast as Evatt who left the Bluebirds before they’d even kicked a ball in the Football League.

Evatt was poached by Bolton and the Holker Street outfit placed their faith in David Dunn. A slide in fortunes and failing results saw the Cumbrians slide ever closer to the League Two drop-zone. That was enough for Barrow to end Dunn’s brief reign at the newly-promoted club.

Many names have been thrown into the hat as Dunn replacements – managers such as Sam Ricketts and Scott Booth being mentioned previously as frontrunners for the job.

However, currently out in front is former Grimsby Town boss Michael Jolley who some sites are saying is stretching his lead over the chasing pack.