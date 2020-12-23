Everton could move for Norwich City’s Emi Buendia next month, according to a report form The Athletic.

The 23-year-old looks set to leave Norwich next month.

After missing out on a Premier League move to Leeds United last summer he’s since impressed in the Championship, becoming a prime target of Arsenal’s.

Now though, Everton ‘could’ consider the Argentine, who’s valued at £25million by the Canaries.

Having featured 36 times in the Premier League last time round, Buendia would score just the one goal as Daniel Farke’s side were immediately relegated back in the Championship.

This season though, Farke has brought the very best out of Buendia – he’s scored six goals in 16 Championship appearances, including two in his last two outings.

Despite Farke claiming that he’s not interested in selling any of his prize assets next month – especially Buendia – there’s likely to be some interest in him.

Mikel Arteta had reportedly ‘shortlisted’ Buendia earlier in the season and could bring him in as he vies from Premier League safety, in what is an abnormal season for the Gunners.

Everton meanwhile started in blistering form, but have since slowed down.

As for Norwich, they’re flying-high in the Championship – they’ve a six point gap over Bournemouth in 2nd after winning their last five fixtures in time for Christmas.

Looking good for an immediate return to the top-flight, Buendia’s potential exit could well scupper their plans for Premier League football.

An interesting situation, and one that Norwich need to pay close attention to.