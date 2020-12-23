Rotherham United have issued an official statement declaring they had ‘no choice’ but to postpone their Boxing Day game against Middlesbrough after more positive tests.

Rotherham’s previous fixture last weekend against Derby County was also called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Millers squad and have subsequently had to postpone their next game for the same reason.

It is the second game postponed over the festive period, with Bournemouth against Millwall also due to be rescheduled after a number of positive Coronavirus tests.

Rotherham issued a statement via their official website explaining the reasons behind the postponement.

The statement reads: “Rotherham United’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Middlesbrough on Saturday 26 December has been suspended.

“The Club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations,” it continued.

“Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course.”

It is unknown whether Rotherham will have enough players to participate in their next planned fixture, when they take on Barnsley on the evening of Tuesday 29th December.

The games are coming thick and fast for all teams in the Championship, with many regularly playing three games every seven days. The new date will be announced shortly.