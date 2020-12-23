Everton are reportedly ‘close’ to signing Sami Khedira from Juventus next month – the German was linked with a shock move to all of Bournemouth, Norwich, Watford next month.

The 33-year-old is set to leave Juventus.

Having struggled with form and injury over the past 18-months, the World Cup winner is due to leave Turin and looks likely to join Everton.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a reunion with the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Last month though, all of Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford were linked with a shock swoop for Khedira.

Entering the final six months of his contract, Italian outlet Calciomercato cited the three Championship clubs with an interest in Khedira, with a pre-contract deal likely.

It was thought that either one of the three mentioned clubs could move for Khedira, depending on their Premier League status come next summer.

The move was always a long-shot though and now, it seems they’ll be missing out on Khedira who looks all but set to join Everton in next month’s window.

All three of last season’s Premier League relegated teams are enjoying strong showing in the second-tier.

Norwich lead the pack – they’ve a five point gap over 2nd-place Bournemouth after going on a five-game winning streak into Christmas.

Watford were third for the most part but have since dropped down to fifth, and have since parted ways with manager Vladimir Ivic.

Xisco Munoz is his successor, and his side welcome Norwich on Boxing Day.