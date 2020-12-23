Josh Davison is due to return to Charlton Athletic in January when his loan at Woking expires.

The Addicks have a decision to make on his future next month.

Lee Bowyer’s side need to decide whether he is part of their plans for the rest of the season or whether he needs to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Done well…

Davison, who is 21 years old, has impressed on loan in the National League and may be ready to test himself at a higher level. He has scored five goals in 11 games for the Cardinals.

He still has another year left on his contract at the Valley so staying out on loan for the remainder of this campaign wouldn’t do him any harm. However, would a switch to a League Two side further his development?

Shipped out on loan…

Davison signed for the Addicks in October 2019 after a trial and has since made 12 appearances, chipping in with a single goal.Many thought he would be in Lee Bowyer’s plans for the season with the London club slipping into League One. However, their abundance of attacking signings last summer saw him fall down the pecking order and sent out on loan.

Career to date…

Davison started his career at Peterborough United and rose up through their youth ranks. He never made a senior appearance for the Posh but did enjoy loan spells away in non-league at St Neots Town and Wisbech Town.

He left London Road in 2018 and had spells at Enfield Town and Barking before joining Charlton. They need to decide what’s next for him.

Should Charlton keep Davison or leave him out on loan?