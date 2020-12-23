Grimsby Town have been bobbling along under manager Ian Holloway. Their problem at the moment in inconsistency – a problem that sees them not able to string a thread of results together.

Holloway is a divisive figure in some respects but you cannot fault the experience that he has or can bring to the table.

Last night, his Grimsby Town outfit welcomed visitors Bradford City to North East Lincolnshire for a lower reaches of League Two scrap.

Where the result leaves both sides

Despite a pretty even half, one where the home side Mariners kept plugging away at their visitors, it was an opening 45 that belonged to Bradford City.

The Bantams took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break courtesy of two superb goals from Lee Novak (21′) and Levis Sutton (45′).

Grimsby got one back early in the second half through Harry Clifton (49′) which made a definite game of things. However, resolute defending from a City backline led by youngster Paudie O’Connor saw the visitors to a 2-1 victory and three vital points.

Visitors Bradford leapt over their hosts and ended the evening in 18th in the League Two table whilst Ian Holloway’s Grimsby Town slipped to 20th position.

Three Grimsby Town players who disappointed vs Bradford City

Montel Gibson: when you put out a tweet declaring that the game smells of three points (since deleted), you simply have to be able to back those bold words up. Gibson was less Montel and more Debbie in the first-half and was pulled at the break. Left the game with one off-target shot and low pass accuracy (33%).

Ira Jackson Jr: Gibson’s strike partner Jackson was another Mariner who failed to light up a dark Blundell Park. Saw very little possession (0.6%) and completed few passes (3). Didn’t do much of anything – like Gibson he was pulled at the half-time break.



Elliott Hewitt: central defender Hewitt didn’t have his best of games marshalling the threat that was Lee Novak. He had a decent amount of possession (5.6%) but completed an average number of passes (58%) representing 28 passes completed from 48 attempts. With just two defensive headers won and no tackles, he didn’t impose himself.

All statstics mentioned in player write-ups from Whoscored.com’s match page.

