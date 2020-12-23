Arsenal are set to loan out Championship-linked defender William Saliba, according to a report by Football London.

The Gunners are letting him leave next month to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Saliba, who is 19 years old, was linked with Championship promotion hopefuls Watford and Brentford in the last transfer window, as covered by The72, as well as current table toppers Norwich City.

Decision made…

When asked where he was in yesterday’s Carabao Cup thrashing by Manchester City, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “He cannot be involved because he’s not in the squad.

“We made that decision with him and we’ll see what we’re going to do in January. We are talking about it [loan move] yes.”

Big price tag…

Saliba signed for Arsenal for a hefty £27 million (as per Transfermarkt) last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

The France Under-20 international then linked up with Arsenal this summer but has struggled for opportunities.

He had spells at local side AS Bondy and FC Montfermeil before Saint Etienne signed him in 2016. Saliba went onto make 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before Arsenal signed him, before playing 17 times back on loan there last season.

Where next?

A loan move away is on the horizon for him and a move to the second tier would provide him with an opportunity to get a taste of regular senior football in England.

Brentford, Norwich and Watford are all battling it out for promotion and may have to fight each other for Saliba too.

