According to an exclusive report from 90 Min, Leeds United are interested in former-Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, who now plies his trade for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore’s future is uncertain at Molineux and he has been used sporadically under manager Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves so far this campaign. Because of this, he has been generating interest ahead of the January transfer window with Leeds United the most likely destination.

Following his move from Middlesbrough in 2018, Traore has played 105 times for Wolves, scoring seven goals and registering 15 assists. His good form even earned him a call up to the Spanish national side in 2020, but he will need regular playing time if he is to continue in the international setup.

Traore started his career at Barcelona, but he only played once for the Catalonia side before making his move to England with Aston Villa. His solitary season was plagued with injury at Villa Park, featuring only 12 times in all competitions across the season.

A swap-plus-cash deal involving Albert Adomah meant Traore signed for Middlesbrough in 2016 and he impressed under the supervision of Aitor Karanka, Garry Monk but most notably Tony Pulis who helped with his end product, meaning his good performances were rewarded with assists and goals, eventually allowing him to move back to the Premier League with Wolves soon after.

The report states that the asking price would be around £40 million, which is more than double what Wolves paid to Middlesbrough back in 2018, with the fee believed to be in the region of £18 million.