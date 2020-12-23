Ian Holloway has resigned as manager of Grimsby Town.

He has announced his departure from the League Two side on his Twitter account (see tweet below).

Twitter: To all the fans, It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation as manager of Grimsby Town Football Club. (@IanOllie7)

Holloway, who is 57 years old, joined the Mariners in December last year and has won 28.9% of matches.

He leaves Grimsby sat in 20th place and six points above the relegation zone.

Goodbye…

His tweet reads: “To all the fans; it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation as manager of Grimsby Town Football Club. New wannabe owners are hovering over GTFC and John (Fenty, majority shareholder) has told me he is selling his stake in the club, so it’s time for a fresh start across the board for this great club.

“The relationship between the incoming new owners, board and manager is so, so important. It needs to be strong for a club to succeed, and we got off on the wrong footing. Therefore, that relationship will be strained from the off, which is bad for the club.”

What next…

Holloway is a vastly experienced boss in the Football League and has overseen just under 1000 games in the dugout.

He has guided the likes of Blackpool and Crystal Palace to promotions to the Premier League in the past.

‘Ollie’ has also been in charge of Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City, Millwall and QPR in the past.

His move to Blundell Park this time last year raised some eyebrows but his time at Grimsby has now ended. Their search for a successor will begin now. They take on Morecambe on Boxing Day.

