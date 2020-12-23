Reports from Wales Online have suggested that Swansea City are not interested in striker Kasper Junker, who is also wanted by Derby County.

The Dane has been linked with all of Bristol City, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Swansea City, with Celtic having joined the race this week.

Junker was a target of Derby’s over summer but Phillip Cocu’s side wouldn’t make the move.

Since, the 26-year-old has gone on to score 27 goals in his last 25 outings for Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, having scored at least one goals in his and Glimt’s last nine outings.

Junker is contracted with Glimt until 2022 but it’s widely expected that he’ll be heading to the UK next month.

Now though, Swansea City are seemingly uninterested in a move for Junker next month – Wales Online say that Junker ‘is not a name on the club’s transfer list’.

That frees up the race for Junker – now, it seems like Derby will fight it out with Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Celtic.

Steve Cooper is eager to land a striker next month. The Welshman though might have to utilise to loan market to bring one in but to do so, he might have to offload one of his current loan players.

Wales Online suggests that either Viktor Gyokeres or Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer could be the men to leave, with Dean Holden having already considered recalling Palmer.

Junker though looks set to leave Norway next month – a prolific name and one who could well translate his skills onto the English game. He could be the man to save Derby County’s season.