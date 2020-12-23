Bradford City have been under the guiding hands of Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars have been in charge of Bradford City following the sacking of ex-boss Stuart McCall.

Trueman and Sellars have overseen a revivial of fortune at Valley Parade since taking over. After six consecutive losses saw the back of McCall, the interim pairing have led City on a three-game unbeaten streat that includes two wins.

Travelling to North East Lincolnshire to take on Grimsby at their Blundell Park ground was something of an ‘anyones game’. Two points and two places separated both sides before kick-off.

Where the result leaves both sides

The Bantams earned their 2-1 victory on the back of two first-half goals of absolute quality (below):

Pongan las palabras ustedes, yo no puedo más. Me retiro.#BCAFC 🐓❤ pic.twitter.com/Mzz0xsDtmJ — Bradford City Latam 🇦🇷🐓 (@BCAFC_Latam) December 22, 2020

Lee Novak and Levi Sutton’s strikes would have graced any game at any level – they shone last night vs The Mariners who went in 2-0 down at the half.

Despite conceding early in the second period, the Bantams held on for a well-deserved win. This win lifted the West Yorkshire side to 18th in the League Two table – seven points from the drop zone.

For Grimsby, it was a loss that dropped them to 20th and leaves them looking over their shoulders at a bottom two just six points below them.

Three Bradford City players who impressed vs Grimsby Town

Lee Novak: many City fans are calling for Novak to be awarded the Puskas award already. His overhead kick opener was a peach of a goal. Novak led the line well, was accurate with his passes (78%) and then there was THAT goal. A great performance.

Levi Sutton: defensive midfielder Sutton was part of a two-player lock in front of the Bantams defensive backline. Low pass success (43%) but his tackles (3) and interceptions (2) helped to break up Grimsby forays. Then there was that sumptuous, in-full-stride lob on the stroke of half-time that gave him his goal.

Paudie O’Connor: young Irish defender O’Connor is really beginning to look like the player that convinced Leeds United to bring him to the English game. Solid in defence yet again, winning the most defensive headers on the night (11) and making the most clearances (11). A young player who continues to impress.

Should the new Bradford City manager include Trueman and Sellars in his plans?