Celtic are considering a January deal for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist – the 28-year-old was once of Aston Villa and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Swiss stopper joined up with Villa’s youth academy in 2009.

He left his native Switzerland to come to Villa Park but he’d leave the club in 2016 without ever-making an appearance for them.

Having spend time out on-loan with the likes of Burton Albion, Cambridge United and Wycombe, Siegrist would secure a permanent move back to Switzerland with Vaduz.

Dundee United would hand him a return to England in 2018 though and since, Siegrist has proved one of the best stoppers in Scotland.

Making 88 appearances over the past two-and-a-half seasons, Celtic are now considering a January move for the 28-year-old.

Villa fans won’t likely remember Siegrist – he spent three years there between 2013 and 2016 but never made a single appearance in any competition.

Now, Villa under Dean Smith are starting to become Premier League contenders again.

Wycombe meanwhile are enjoying life in the Championship.

Despite their lack of form and lowly league position – they were subjected to the bottom spot after Sheffield Wednesday’s win – Wycombe are enjoying the journey under Gareth Ainsworth.

Siegrist would make just the one appearance for Wycombe, when the Chairboys were in League Two.

With Celtic lining-up a bid though, Siegrist could be about to go from National League and League Two loan deals, to a club playing European football inside six years.