Blackpool are set to sign Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker on-loan.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured for the Royals in the Championship since the 2018/19 season.

This time round, Walker has been vying for the no.2 spot behind first-choice stopper Rafael but now, Berkshire Live reports that Walker is heading to Blackpool on an emergency loan.

Walker is set to make his debut for Blackpool on Boxing Day, when they host Rochdale in League One.

Having made his name with Colchester United, Walker has also represented the likes of Bristol Rovers, Yeovil, Northampton Town and Barnet.

He joins Blackpool in 12th-place of the third-tier table but is only joining on an emergency loan – the report claims he’s there to cover ‘over the Christmas period’.

Out-of-contract next summer, Walker could well be heading for the Reading exit.

He’s failed to play a single minute of football for Veljko Paunovic’s side this season and with youngsters starting to come through, he could easily be released next summer.

As for Blackpool, they’ve signed an experienced Football League keeper in Walker and it could prove a worthy emergency loan.

Should he impress as well, there’s every chance to Reading could allow the deal to be extended or even made permanent.

It’s a chance now for Walker to prove himself to Paunovic and to his short-term club – it’ll be a big outing against Rochdale on Boxing Day, with plenty to prove for Walker.