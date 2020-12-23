Manchester United are to loan out Phil Jones next month – Derby County have been linked and so too have Middlesbrough.

Reports cite Middlesbrough with an interest in the United man, who’s not featured in the Premier League once this season.

Injury has kept him at bay but manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer believes he’ll be fit in time for next month, and willing to head down to the Championship on-loan.

A reunion with former teammate Wayne Rooney seems to be on the cards, whilst the likes of Burnley and West Brom have been linked with the Premier League man.

Now though, Middlesbrough are said to be keen, and they could go head-to-head with Derby County for the loan signing of Jones next month.

Neil Warnock’s side have impressed this season.

They currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table in time for Christmas and Warnock looks to be lining-up a promotion bid for the Riverside club.

His side have missed out on a few names already this season and so Warnock will be gunning to make some deals in next month’s window, to ensure his side have what ti takes to last the long run.

Derby meanwhile are still in the relegation zone, but improving every week under Rooney – they’re six unbeaten having seen their last outing v Rotherham United postponed.

Expect the race for Jones to hot up in the next couple of weeks – if Warnock could bring him to Middlesbrough, it might just be a signing that confirms their top-six finish.