Northampton Town are set to sign defender Lloyd Jones, according to a report by Football Insider.

He has agreed terms to re-sign for the League One side and is set for a medical.

Jones, who is 25 years old, is a free agent after being released by Luton Town at the end of last season. He has since been weighing up his options and is being handed an opportunity by Keith Curle.

There last season…

He spent time on loan at Sixfields last term and played a part in the Cobblers’ promotion from League Two.

Career to date…

Jones was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster but left Anfield to move to Luton permanently after loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Swindon Town and Blackpool.

The ex-England Under-20 international went on to make 14 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions in his two-and-a-half years at the club as well as spending time out on loan at Plymouth Argyle and Northampton.

Struggling Cobblers…

Curle’s side are currently sat in 21st place in the third tier and are a single point above the relegation zone. Survival is the aim for them this season and they will be hoping to hit some form over the festive period.

Jones will give the Cobblers more strength in depth in their defensive department and is a shrewd signing on a free if they can get the deal over the line.

Northampton are next in action on Boxing Day and take on Gillingham. They have lost their last two games 4-0.

Happy if Jones joins, Northampton fans?