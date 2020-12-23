Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday are in the running to sign Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood on-loan next month.

The 18-year-old is set to leave Leeds on a loan deal next month.

Formerly of the Sunderland and Arsenal youth academies, Greenwood has this season been impressing in the Leeds United development team.

Now, Wales Online report that Cardiff City are keen on taking Greenwood on-loan next month, with division rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Bournemouth in the running.

Neil Harris has been without star striker Kieffer Moore for the last two outings and his return date is not yet known.

Cardiff might well need to recruit some cover in next month’s transfer window and Greenwood could be the perfect addition, with Robert Glatzel likely to have more involvement.

As for Wednesday, they need goals.

They’ve scored just 11 in 20 Championship outings this season. Tony Pulis grabbed his first win in charge of the Owls last time out, having gone eight games without one.

They lifted themselves off the foot of the table with the win but they remain four points off safety ahead of their Boxing Day clash at Blackburn Rovers.

Cardiff meanwhile sit in 10th-place of the Championship table – it’s been a stop-start campaign for Harris’ side but they remain in with a chance of the play-offs, currently sitting four points behind 6th-place Middlesbrough.

Greenwood then looks set for a Championship move next month – all of Cardiff, Wednesday and Bournemouth could do with the options, but expect Cardiff or Wednesday to step up the pursuit given their lack of strikers currently.