There is a ‘possibility’ that Crystal Palace reignite their interest in Watford starlet Ismaila Sarr in January, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Eagles were interested in the Hornets’ man throughout the last transfer window and could explore the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League this winter.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, has scored three goals and gained five assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

He was also linked with a move to Manchester United, as covered by The72, but a move to Old Trafford never materialised.

Big money…

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

The 22-year-old scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions last season as the Hornets slipped into the second tier.

Career to date…

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

Watford will not want the saga surrounding his future again next month but it comes with the territory of a big name playing in the Championship.

Crystal Palace are in the hunt for some new signings and may see him as an ideal acquisition.

Will Sarr leave Watford?