Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hasn’t ruled out extending Marley Watkins’ loan deal from Aberdeen, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The winger is currently back at parent club Bristol City and is injured until around February. However, the Scottish Premiership side aren’t ruling out the chance of agreeing a deal to keep him until the end of the season just yet.

‘Never say never’…

McInnes said: “I think Marley probably won’t be fit until February. Never say never.”

Made an impression…

Watkins, who is 30 years old, made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Dons before injury struck, scoring twice and gaining two assists.

His contract at Bristol City expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next summer. His future at Ashton Gate is hanging in the balance and he and the club has a decision to make on his situation.

The Robins signed him in 2018 and he has since played 27 games for the Championship side.

Career to date…

Watkins had spells at Cheltenham Town, Bath City and Hereford United before moving up to Scotland to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2013.

Barnsley lured him back down the border two years later and he became a hit at Oakwell. He scored 17 goals in 87 games for the Tykes to help them gain promotion from League One and earn a move to Norwich City.

However, his move to Carrow Road didn’t really work out and he moved onto Bristol City after a year.

Watkins’ current situation is up in the air at the moment but Aberdeen are keeping the door open for now.

Will Aberdeen extend Watkins' stay?