Luton Town are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton, as per a report by The Athletic.

The stopper could leave the Seagulls on loan in the upcoming January transfer window for more game time.

Walton, who is 25 years old, has been at Luton before in the 2016/17 season and they could try and bring him back to Kenilworth Road this winter. He played 33 times for the Hatters when they were in League Two.

No stranger to a loan…

The 6ft 5inc ‘keeper has been loaned out seven times so far in his career.

He spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and was their first choice under Tony Mowbray, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

Career to date…

The ex-England Under-21 international started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago. Walton has since played four times for South East club and has spent the majority of his time on the books there out on loan in the Football League.

Brighton have since loaned him back to Plymouth and then to Bury, Luton and Southend United.

Wigan Athletic came calling in the 2017/18 campaign and he played a key role in their League One title winning season that year under Paul Cook. The Latics then secured his signature for another 12 months in the second tier before he switched to Ewood Park.

Luton are now interested in loaning him in January and it will be interesting to see if Brighton sanction a deal.

Do you want Walton, Luton fans?