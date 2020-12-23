Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has told fans to remain “happy” after they missed out on the chance to spend Christmas Day top of League One.

A victory at home to Shrewsbury Town in Tuesday night’s rearranged tie would have propelled them to the division’s summit.

However, a 1-0 defeat ended their four-match winning streak and kept them in fourth place in the table.

Despite missing out on what would have been a very uplifting position for fans to see their team occupy over the holidays, Moore insisted that they could feel satisfied as well as disappointed.

“For the supporters that are disappointed, I can understand it, because from the outside you were looking at us going top of the league,” he told The72 after the game.

“But at the same time, look at the opportunity and the position, that we could have gone top of the league. That tells us that we’re doing things right.

“So (they can) be disappointed, but at the same time be happy that we’re in a position where we could have gone top tonight (for) Christmas. But even if we had gone top at Christmas, there’s still a lot of football to be played.”

The momentum seemed to be with Doncaster going into the fixture after an impressive winning run had thrust them into a competitive field at the top of the table.

It was not to be as, despite dominating the ball and creating a host of chances, they failed to find their usual clinical edge and failed to score for only the second time in the league this season.

Rovers were undone at the back by a set piece early in the second half, with Aaron Pierre heading in from a free kick for the only goal of the contest.

That was Shrewsbury’s only shot on target of the game, and while Doncaster will need to improve their own attack, they can still take plenty of promises from what was described as “a good performance” by Moore.

“I always look for a performance from the player and in spite of the result, don’t look at the result as much as the performance,” said the former West Bromwich Albion boss.

“The boys gave a good account of themselves and I thought we dominated the game from start to finish.”

Doncaster are back at home on Boxing Day for the visit of an Accrington Stanley side just two points shy of the play-offs.