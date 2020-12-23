Shrewsbury Town have suffered a major injury setback with the expected loss of Sean Goss for the next month.

The midfielder was a notable absentee from the line-up in Shrewsbury’s 1-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers in League One last night.

Dave Edwards took his place in the centre of the pitch as Steve Cotterill’s side made it a hat-trick of impressive victories on the road.

However, the manager confirmed to The72 after the match that Goss was set for a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Setting a likely four-week timeframe, the German player may miss out on at least five matches, including an FA Cup third-round tie at Southampton.

Former Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers man Goss had played in five of Cotterill’s first six matches since taking charge.

Now he has joined striker Rekeil Pyke (groin), midfielder Brad Walker (ankle) and full-back Marlon Fossey (knee) on Shrewsbury’s injury list.

There was some positive news to come out of the Doncaster trip on that front, however, with Leon Clarke making a return to action.

The former Sheffield United striker had been out of action for two months due to a hamstring injury.

But Clarke made his return off the bench, playing the final 20 minutes, to bolster Cotterill’s attacking options heading into the festive period.

Having moved out of the relegation zone and all the way up to 16th thanks to a third straight win, following victories by the same scoreline at both Hull City and Lincoln City, the Shrews can look forward to the next run of games with greater optimism.

They travel to Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day, before finishing off the calendar year with a home tie against Blackpool three days later.