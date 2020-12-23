Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has set a timescale on when they will know more about the future of West Bromwich Albion loanee Rayhaan Tulloch.

The winger has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury, and remains with his parent club for his recovery.

Tulloch, 19, only managed to play two matches for the League One club and has since been out for more than three months.

However, Moore hopes that he will be back in South Yorkshire sooner rather than later, after receiving a positive update from the club he used to manage.

“He’s got a scan in the next 10 days, I think by the 31st of December or the 1st (of January),” Moore told The72 after Doncaster’s 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town last night.

“Hopefully that scan will reveal that they’re happy. They just want to make sure before he returns back, so hopefully on that one we’ll get the thumbs up.”

It has proven a horrid season so far for the England age-group international, who has made five FA Cup appearances for West Brom in his career without yet making a league game.

The season-long loan to Doncaster was a first move of Tulloch’s professional career, intended to give him regular game time.

Rovers will still hope that it will come good in the second half of the season, to join a cast of loanees who have made a strong impression at the Keepmoat Stadium this term.

Another member of England’s Euro Under-17 squad in 2018, Arsenal’s Tyreece John-Jules, has impressed despite his own injury problems and scored three goals.

Josh Sims, on a three-month loan from Southampton, has excelled, although a hamstring injury means he has likely played his final game for Doncaster.

In midfield, both Matt Smith and Taylor Richards, from Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, have become regulars in a side currently in the play-off places.