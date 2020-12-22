According to 90Min.com, and as picked up by the Express’ Ryan Taylor, Leeds United are said to be considering a move for Wolves flyer Adama Traore.

90Min, in an article by Jamie Spencer, say that the Whites have “fresh interest” in Traore with the reason given that “his [Traore’s] future at Wolverhampton Wanderers uncertain ahead of the January transfer window.”

Jet-heeled Traore jetted in to Middlesbrough

Spanish-Malian flyer Traore spent time at Catalan giants Barcelona, signing for them in 2004 for their Under-16s. He progressed up to the B side at Barca, leaving them in 2015 in a £9m move to England and Aston Villa.

He was at Villa for just a single year before moving to Middlesbrough in August 2016 for a fee of around £7.4m. He was at Boro for two seasons , making 71 appearances for the Teessiders – scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

At the end of his second season with Boro, Wolves met the £18m release fee for him and Traore was on his was from The Riverside to Molineaux. From there, he lit up the Premier League last season – his seond season in the top-tier. In 37 games for Wolves last season, the five-cap Spain international scored four goals and added nine assists.

Leeds in for Traore at Wolves based on ‘special relationship’ nurtured at Middlesbrough

Both 90Min and the Express say that what is going to work in Leeds United’s favour is one thing – a ‘special relationship’. This relationship is centred around one person – Victor Orta.

Orta was at Boro as their director of football and was responsible for bringing in a number of players and chief amongst them was Adama Traore.

90Min add a little colour to this saying that “Traore has a strong gratitude for Orta” before going on to explain that the Wolves flyer “credits the executive [Orta] for resurrecting his career” by signing him for Middlesbrough.