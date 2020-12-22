Glenn Murray, if he were a boxer, would be entering his ‘journeyman’ years as a fighter. He’s been there, seen it and owns the T-shirt.

His football career has taken him from Workington Town to America, from League Two to the Premier League.

The Brighton warhorse has scored at all levels of professional football in England, a feat which includes 37 goals in 148 games in English football’s top-tier.

Underperforming at Watford and Ivic’s ire

Glenn Murray featured in four of Watford’s first five Championship games this season. His fifth, and last, appearance came in the 1-1 draw against a struggling Wycombe Wanderers side.

Since then, his impact on the Watford side has been negligible at best, non-existant at worst. He’s made a Championship bench ONCE since, named on the substitute list for the 1-1 draw against QPR at Loftus Road in late November.

Watford have undergone a change in management, Vladimir Ivic sacked after just four months at the head of the Hornets. However, during his final days at the London club, his savage and dismissive words about Murray were tantamount to him packing his bags and seeing him on his way back to the south coast.

Vladimir Ivic on Glenn Murray: “I have three or four players in this position who, for me, at this moment are in a better shape than him.” Piece on Murray’s future – inc potential January departure from #WatfordFC -for @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/9sWpG3UT9y — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) December 17, 2020

Potter says door open for Murray return

Not getting any game time is more than frustrating for Murray and his dissatisfaction is plain to see. Starting just one Championship this season is not where the veteran striker wants to be at this stage of his career.

Quoted in the Mail Online, Seagulls boss Graham Potter says that he is welcome back at the Amex at all times. Potter is quoted as saying:

“My respect for Glenn is huge, he’s a top guy and a fantastic servant for this club. It goes without saying that he’s always welcome here, especially while I’m here because he was good to me and supported what we did.”

Should Murray dissatisfaction continue, with words such as these from Brighton boss Potter it’s not inconceivable that the Seagulls forward could be back at the club recalled in January.

Should Brighton simply recall Glenn Murray and end his Watford hell?