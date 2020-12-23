In a month that has seen them play four title contenders including former leaders Hull City, Portsmouth have found themselves sitting top of the League One table.

Three players have been key to Pompey’s rise and Kenny Jackett will know he needs to keep them playing at the top of their game if he wants to be sitting pretty come May.

John Marquis

With nine goals to his name, Marquis is third in the league’s top scorer chart and is still in with a chance to win the accolade.

However, the London-born striker is without a goal in six league games at the moment despite the side’s good results. Marquis’ goals were massively important as Pompey looked to recover from a rocky start to the season.

A real danger inside the box, the forward is one of the deadliest finishers in the division on his day. If he can return to form it could make the south-coast side reachable at the top of the league.

Tom Naylor

After being snubbed by manager Kenny Jackett in the play-off games last season, the Portsmouth captain has started the campaign with a point to prove.

Already known as a solid defensive midfielder with good passing range and a great leader, Naylor has added goals to his game this season.

Boasting the best scoring form of his career, with four league goals including three from outside the box, the midfielder has been Pompey’s top performer.

If history repeats itself and Naylor continues his form, he will be the first name on Kenny Jackett’s team sheet should Portsmouth find themselves in the playoffs again this term.

Sean Raggett

Raggett’s no-nonsense approach has been the foundation to the Portsmouth back-line, where he has built a strong partnership with Jack Whatmough.

The centre back has played every minute of Pompey’s league campaign this season which is a credit to the player’s fitness and shows how important he is to Kenny Jackett’s side.

With Whatmough facing further time on the sideline, it will be down to Raggett to marshal the Portsmouth defence as they look to improve upon eight clean sheets so far this season.