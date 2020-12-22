Blundell Park this evening is seeing home side Grimsby Town entertain fellow League Two strugglers Bradford City.

It was a game that would pit the 21st -placed Bantams against the 19th-placed Mariners. Three points for the win would be welcome for both sides.

The visiting Bantams are without the services of a permanent manager since Stuart McCall was sacked over a week ago after the 3-1 loss vs Oldham Athletic at Bundary Park.

Blow-up-in-your-face tweet and City dominance

The fires were stoked ahead of the match with Grimsby striker Montel Gibson saying that he could almost smell the three points the game would give the home side.

That’s usually the manner of tweet that blows up in your face. Over the opening half of the game, there was evidence that was exactly what was happening.

Possession-wise and shot-wise there was little to split both sides. Yet, games of football are not won by statistics nad the only ones that mattered were the goals scored by Bradford City to give them a 2-0 led going in to the half.

Goal-shy and ekeing to leading with ease

Bradford’s two game since McCall was sacked have seen them getting the odd goal, ekeing out survival; going game to game. However, tonight they have broken that mould.

In the first-half City looked a totally different side and eaily contained the home side. Containing is one thing but it’s scoring that matters and City were in their element with two well-taken goals from Lee Novak (21′) and Levi Sutton (45′).

Pongan las palabras ustedes, yo no puedo más. Me retiro.#BCAFC 🐓❤ pic.twitter.com/Mzz0xsDtmJ — Bradford City Latam 🇦🇷🐓 (@BCAFC_Latam) December 22, 2020

Maintaining that scoreline would see the Bantams move above their hosts and hit 18th place in the League Two table. It was certainly a half that had City fans buzzing at the break. There were plenty who took to Twitter to air their opinions.

‘FC Bradelona are back’: Bradford City fans jubilant after dominant first-half display

FC Bradelona are back #bcafc — Declan Holmes (@declanholmes97) December 22, 2020

Let's just give Lee Novak the Puskas award now! #bcafc #puskasaward — Jamie Allen (@plymkrprss) December 22, 2020

Never thought I’d say that I regret not forking out a tenner to watch the city. Another chickens masterclass I’m hearing #BCAFC — Matt (@mattsc9_) December 22, 2020

ON OUR WAY! ON OUR WAY! TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! ON OUR WAY! HOW WE GET THERE I DON'T KNOW! HOW WE GET THERE I DON'T CARE! ALL I KNOW IS CITY'S ON OUR WAY! #bcafc — Martin Hickey (@Martin_Hickey_) December 22, 2020

Got to say, both Novak and Sutton have put in some great passes in this first half, some sublime touches. Fitting that they’ve both scored two terrific goals. ##bcafc — Labeeb Aslam (@nottmbantam) December 22, 2020

Running out of adjectives for those goals. Wow. #bcafc — Jamie Raynor (@JamieRaynor) December 22, 2020

That is up there with Omar Daley’s volley and Nahki’s 35 yarder for the best goal I’ve seen by a city player. Unreal. #BCAFC — Yoshi Button (@OllieButton1) December 22, 2020

Hoping the FA don’t check us for doping #bcafc — Stoylesey (@stoylesey) December 22, 2020

Will Bradford City stay up or go down this season?