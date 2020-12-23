Derby County have become one of the best teams in the league for producing talent out of their Moor Farm academy over the years.

The likes of Will Hughes, Jeff Hendrick , Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle have all gone on to play in the Premier League as a result of their progression.

The Rams even have their own fresh crop of players that have found a way into the first team such as Jason Knight, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird and Louie Sibley, all of who are showing signs that they can push on and become Premier League players in their own right.

Here we take a look at three more youngsters who could well feature for Derby in 2021….

Tyree Wilson

Wilson has been an exciting part of the academy for years, the winger made his Under-23 debut at the tender age of 15 during the 17/18 season at just 15.

With Derby lacking firepower going forward this season, Wilson may well get a chance to impress as his blistering pace and silky skills could cause Championship defences a problem.

Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson joined the Rams from League Two strugglers Southend United in the summer and has been an integral part of the Under-23 set-up since arriving.

Like Wilson, Hutchinson is an exciting winger who has a trick or two up his sleeve and can cause problems.

With having experience in league football already with Southend, this could stand him in good stead when called upon.

Festy Ebosele

Ebosele can operate as either a right-back or a right-winger.

The youngster is quick, strong and athletic already putting him at an advantage over most of his peers.

With being able to play in a variety of positions, he may be somebody that Rooney calls upon should they suffer any more defensive injuries.