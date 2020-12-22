Tonight sees Grimsby Town entertain visitors Bradford City at Blundell Park n a League Two encounter where both sides could do with the three points on offer.

Visitors Bradford are without a permanent manager and head to North East Lincolnshire in 21st place on 17 points in the League Two table and with their first win in seven under their belt.

The home side sit just two places above the Bantams in 19th on 19 points. A loss for them would see them overtaken by their visitors from West Yorkshire.

Gibson with big, pre-game tweet

23-year-old Montel Gibson started out in football with Notts County, moving up from theitr Under-18 set-up to the first-team in July 2016.

A series of loans to the likes of Romulus, Barwell, Hednesford and Sutton Coldfield filled his time at the club before a free transfer to Ilkeston Town in 2017. He left Notts County having played just five times for them.

He arrived at Blundell Park in August this year, joining them on a free transfer from Halesowen Town. Since his arrival, Gibson has made 18 appearances for Town and scored three goals for the club in all competitions.

He’s expecting to get some more goals tonight, judging by his tweet (below).

It is a tweet that has gone down well with Grimsby fans.

‘Get at them’ ‘Go smash it’: Grimsby fans comments on Gibson tweet

Below are some of the replies and comments from Monte Gibson’s tweet (above)

Get at them from the first whistle to the last, would really be a welcome 3 points on top of Xmas. Take your chances monty 👍 — Danny Braithwaite 🏴‍☠️ (@gtfcdan147) December 22, 2020

Go smash it Mont’s 💙 — Dave Evans (@DEVO1875) December 22, 2020

What a Christmas present that would be 🙂 good luck tonight you can do it ⚫️⚪️🙏 — Mike Dunham (@mikedunham1980) December 22, 2020

Good luck Monty go get em — Martin Copass (@GYMarty) December 22, 2020

This wreaks of goals — David (@davidstoakes) December 22, 2020

Let’s see you on the score sheet tonight @Montel_Gibson9 ⚽️ — Ross Cotterill (@rosscotterill) December 22, 2020

Go on pal, a hat trick for Xmas pal — Mankini Dave (of The Yeltz Army) (@Spag68) December 22, 2020

