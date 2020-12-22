Breda striker Sydney van Hooijdonk has been told he can leave next month, amid reports linking him to Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was a reported target of both the Championship clubs earlier this month.

Son of former Forest striker Pierre, the Dutchman has this season scored 10 goals in 14 Eerste Divisie games, but is due to leave next summer when his contract runs out.

Either Forest or Wednesday could be lining up a bid for the striker valued at £360k by Transfermarkt, and now reports claim that Breda have given him the ‘green light’ to leave next month.

For Forest, they’re enduring a torrid season.

Having parted ways with manager Sabri Lamouchi they’ve since appointed former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton, but not everything’s gone to plan so far.

Despite going two games unbeaten into Christmas, Forest sit in 20th-place of the Championship table – five points ahead of Wednesday.

The Owls have themselves had a hard time of it this season.

Starting the campaign with a points deduction – which was later halved – Wednesday have also gone though a managerial change, replacing Garry Monk with Tony Pulis.

The Welshman got his first win in nine games as Wednesday boss last weekend, lifting his side off the bottom of the table and into 23rd.

Both clubs are in need of goals this season and van Hooijdonk could give them just that – he’s likely to be on the move next month and with Breda giving him the go ahead, the transfer battle should soon commence.