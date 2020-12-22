West Bromwich Albion look set to loan out Kyle Edwards next month – should Birmingham City get involved?

The 22-year-old has made just five Premier league appearances this season.

He’s recently been linked with a loan move to Celtic next month along with teammate Rekeem Harper, with first-team opportunities currently slim at the Hawthorns.

Under Slaven Bilic last season, Edwards proved a useful player – he featured 26 times in the Championship and scored twice as the Baggies claimed 2nd-place.

But having fallen out of contention in the first half of this Premier League season, Edwards now looks set for a contested January.

Birmingham City have themselves endured a tough season.

They appointed Aitor Karanka in the summer and the initial move gave fans a lot of hope but since, his side have struggled to break away from the bottom-half.

Having lost their last three outings in the Championship, Birmingham sit in 17th-place of the table – six points above the drop zone in time for their Boxing Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

Goals seems to be the problem for Karanka.

They’ve scored 17 in 20 Championship outings this season and as much as they need a goalscorer, they need a few more names to help create those goal-scoring opportunities.

Edwards would slot nicely into Karanka’s Birmingham side.

An energetic, tidy midfield player who will work both boxes, Edwards could be perfect alongside Alen Halilovic as he works his way back to fitness, or a replacement for the contested Mikel San Jose in-front of defence.

Edwards can bring a lot to this Birmingham side and given his recent links to Celtic, it might suggest that a January loan is very much on the cards.

Birmingham being a lot closer to West Brom might be a more attractive option, and the Championship a welcome return for Edwards.