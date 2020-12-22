Tony Pulis is a tough operator and a manager who does not pull his punches. If it needs to be said, then it is said. Over the past few days, Pulis has definitely been swinging and not pulling his punches.

It’s not been an ideal start to the 2020/21 campaign for the Owls, the only bright spot being the havling of their 12-point deduction for FFP infringements.

Horrible form saw the South Yorkshire side cement themselves the bottom of the table. It was also bad enough form to have the Wednesday board sack Garry Monk.

Pulis swings from the hip – takes no prisoners

In the aftermath of the Barnsley loss, Pulis heavily criticised the blend of players he had at his disposal.

“Of the clubs I’ve managed, it’s probably the most disjointed… We’ve got five 10s, and not really a centre forward.” #SWFC pic.twitter.com/E9KFYxHSKx — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) December 12, 2020

Not only that but in his criticism there, it could be argued that he’s damning striker Jordan Rhodes – although that is unlikely not his intention.

After beating fellow strugglers Coventry City, Pulis was at pains to say that the Owls weren’t out of the woods yet and that he wasn’t getting carried away.

Indeed, part of what he said, about reinstating stopper Keiren Westwood, was almost a sideswipe at former Wednesday boss Monk and his decision to turn Westwood into a football pariah.

Pulis punches connect – kept swinging

The former Stoke City and Middlesbrough boss kept up the verbals and commented on the wage crisis that seems to be bubbling under at Hillsborough.

With all the criticism of the club, all the negative comments, you’d be excused for thinking that Pulis was becoming disillusioned with life at Hillsborough and there was some degree of comment that he was ‘ready to walk’.

However, when asked of this, Sun reporter Alan Nixon swiftly put the rumour to bed (tweet – below):

I know where that’s come from … but I don’t think it’s happening. https://t.co/l2f0HY8f15 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 21, 2020

Nixon acknowledges that there has been talk floating around but, at the same time, categorically denies that it is something that will be happening.

That will reassure many Wednesday fans who will be hopeful that Pulis can get it right in January and pluck the Owls from the relegation zone in the Championship.

Will Tony Pulis manage to rescue Sheffield Wednesday's Championship status or are they doomed for Leage One?