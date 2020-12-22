Crystal Palace right-back Joel Ward is coming to the end of his contract – should QPR consider a cut-price January move?

The 31-year-old is set to leave Selhurst Park when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Having been at the club since 2012, Ward has made 253 appearances for Palace, scoring five goals and winning promotion into the Premier League back in 2013.

He’s endured differing spells in Roy Hodgson’s first-team though – the 2018/19 season saw him make just seven Premier League appearances, before making 29 last time round and only six in this campaign.

Having suffered from injuries in past seasons as well, Ward looks as though he could be leaving Palace after a sustained spell at the end of this season.

Playing a bit-part role in the first-half of this season then, would Palace be considering a January sale for Ward to claim back some cash?

And would QPR be a viable destination for the right-back?

The first thing to note is that Mark Warburton needs to do something with his defence next month.

Both full-back spots have proved contested – the likes of Osman Kakay on the right and Niko Hamalainen on the left are favoured, but back-up options are weak.

Lee Wallace and Todd Kane are the secondary left and right backs, and both come under scrutiny from fans with most every performance, and a player who could likely cover one, or both of those spots would be ideal.

Able to play along the centre as well, Ward would no doubt be a keen addition and given the locality of Palace to QPR, the move makes all the more sense.

It obviously boils down to money though – would Palace be first willing to sell Ward before his contract is out, and would their asking price be low enough to tick QPR’s boxes?