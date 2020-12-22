According to reporter Paul Joyce, writing in The Times, Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed a fee with Birmingham City which will see Blues youngster Calum Scanlon head to Anfield.

Birmingham City are, no doubt, losing a very highly rated youngster in the England Under-15 defender who will move to the Reds academy set-up.

There has been some unertainty at Birmingham over the status of their academy with reports from earlier this month hinting at provision being pulled for age-group football at the club.

Birmingham to Liverpool – an M6 trip

Whilst the situation and uncertainty over Birmingham City’s academy may now have been sorted, Scanlon is looking likely to be unveiled as a Liverpool player soon.

Whilst the fee being paid by Liverpool to land youngster Scanlon is ‘undisclosed’, sources such as Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph are reporting it in more depth.

Bascombe, one amongst others, says that the fee proposed by liverpool and accepted by Birmingham City is a six-figure fee. More specifically, he writes that it is, “an undisclosed fee, but less than £500,000.”

Clubs agree but it’s a deal not done…yet

Whilst Liverpool and Birmingham may have agreed on the fee for the deal, it is not a case of ‘done deal’ just yet. The Telegraph’s Bascombe adds that youngster Scanlon youngster and his family “are deliberating whether to make a move to Liverpool’s Academy.”

That much is understandable, he’s only 15 and it would likely mean either uprooting his family for a move to Merseyside which would seem the sensible thing to do.

For any 15-year-old, that is a huge decision to make. It looks, though, as if that is the last thread holding up the move.

