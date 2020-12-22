Brentford have opened contract talks with striker Marcus Forss.

The Finnish international has this season been linked with both Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur.

He spent last season on-loan with AFC Wimbledon in League One where he got his first taste of first-team football – in 18 appearances he netted 11 league goals, before picking up a season-ending injury.

Returning to Brentford to complete his rehabilitation, Forss has this season been in Thomas Frank’s first-team plans, as well as being a full international with Finland.

In 16 Championship appearances this season, the 21-year-old has netted five goals.

It’s brought about speculation linking with him a January move and despite his contract not running out until 2023, Brentford are understood to be eyeing up and extended deal for Forss.

Given Brentford’s sales of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma last summer, Forss has been given the chance to impress in the Championship.

Alongside summer signing Ivan Toney, the pair have been Frank’s best attacking outlets this season but both could be facing contested transfer windows.

It’s been solid season for Brentford so far.

After their play-off heartbreak against Fulham last summer, Brentford would start the season slowly, picking up pace in the run-in to New Year.

Going into their Boxing Day clash at Cardiff City, Brentford sit in 4th-place of the Championship table, with the visit of Newcastle United in the EFL Cup tonight.