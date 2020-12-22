Watford should make a move for free agent left-back Pape Souare to bolster their left-back options.

Prior to his departure, Vladimir Ivic outlined the importance of bringing a new left-back in at Watford.

To rectify the shortages at left-back, the Hornets should make a move for former Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare.

A shrewd acquisition in waiting

As it stands, Souare is without a club. The left-back left French side ES Troyes AC in the summer transfer window at the end of his deal.

Since then, the 30-year-old has been without a club.

Watford’s current left-back options

Adam Masina is the only left-back on the books at Watford and he is out injured, leaving their options limited.

Kiko Femenia, naturally right-sided, has filled in when a four-at-the-back has been deployed, with Jeremy Ngakia coming in at right-back.

What would Souare bring to Watford?

Not only would the Senegal international provide a much-needed left-back option, but he also comes with plenty of top-tier pedigree.

Souare spent four and a half years on the books at Crystal Palace, making 48 Premier League appearances. Prior to that, he played for French giants Lille OSC, where he played in 79 Ligue 1 games.

