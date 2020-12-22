Sunderland were forced to sell hotshot youngster Josh Maja in a £1.5m move in what current owner Stewart Donald called a ‘bad deal’. Now they could be about to profit a little with Bordeaux willing to sell the young striker on.

The French side are understood to be willing to sell Maja, according to French reporter Clement Carpentier on Twitter. Sheffield United and Birmingham City are the two clubs that Carpentier names in his tweet.

From ‘bad deal’ to good deal if Bordeaux sell Maja

After selling Maja and banking £1.5m, Sunderland owner Donald told the Chronicle Live (link – above) that the way the youngster’s contract was structured at The Stadium of Light made it a bad deal for the Black Cats. This, he said, was down to the £1,000-a-week wage that was never updated after he broke into the first-team picture.

However, like a dog with a bone, Donald refused to let youngster Maja leave without added benefits coming the way ofthe Wearside club. He managed to negotiate what is thought to be a 10% sell-on clause into the deal that Bordeaux signed to land the talented youngster.

Not a lot but quids in

Reporter Carpentier’s tweet states that Bordeaux are ready to cash out on Maja. They are wanting a fee of between €6m-€7m (£5.5-£6.4m) in order to be willing to let the former Black Cats youngster return to English football.

Should either Birmingham City, Sheffield United or any other club be willing to bring Josh Maja in, then Sunderland will be in the money…to a degree.

OK, they might not be rolling in it but a 10% sell-on fee could net the Black Cats between £550,000-£640,000.

