Sheffield Wednesday were linked with a surprise move for former Premier League striker Ahmed Musa last month.

The forward was quick to quash rumours about him moving to Hillsborough, as covered by The72.

There is no doubt that the Owls could do with another striker this winter to help in their push for Championship survival. Tony Pulis will be keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, their rumoured target Musa won’t be making the move to South Yorkshire and remains to be a free agent.

What next for Musa?

Musa, who is 28 years old, is available after being released by Al Nassr in October and has been weighing up his next move over recent times.

He joined Leicester City in 2016 shortly after they won the Premier League title. The Foxes paid a club-record fee of £16.6 million to bring him to England from CSKA Moscow.

However, he struggled for form in the Premier League and scored just five goals in 33 games for Leicester in all competitions before they shipped him back out on loan to Moscow in his second season.

Musa left the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis in August 2018 and has since been playing his football in Saudi Arabia.

Before his move to Leicester, he was prolific for CSKA Moscow and scored 55 goals in 167 games for the Russian giants.

Big decision…

Musa faces a big decision to make on his next move, but talk of him joining Sheffield Wednesday were off the mark.